Madelyn Davies relaxed with a cup of hot cocoa after delivering her list to Santa Saturday, Dec. 8, at the Village of Star Prairie Community Center. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 9

Veronique Sanchez might have caught Santa by surprise with her list at the Star Prairie Community Center Saturday, Dec. 8. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9

Mylah DuFrane looked pretty confident after her little chat with Santa last Saturday at the Star Prairie Community Center. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9

Santa’s no stranger to having his photo taken. The real question is, how much room is there on the phone? Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9

Someplace under that beard, Santa was trying really hard to match Sally Munson’s smile last Saturday at the Star Prairie Community Center. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9

Brothers Kaden (left) and Charlie Conway tried on some holiday disguises after meeting with Santa at the Star Prairie Community Center Saturday, Dec. 8. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 9

ough to say who was going to blink first, Landry Larson or Santa last Saturday at the Star Prairie Community Center. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9

Members of the Star Prairie Princess program must have been good to be invited to help Santa hand out goodies at the Star Prairie Community Center Saturday, Dec. 8. (From left) Peyton Shipley, MacKenna Carrico, Santa, Ali Einberger, Natalie Shypulsk. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9