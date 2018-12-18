Warm up your holidays at the Community Christmas Dinner

The dinner will be served on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, at the United Methodist Church (East Second Street) in New Richmond. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. and dinner will be served at noon. For those unable to attend or needing transportation, home delivery within the greater New Richmond area is available.

Reservations are requested. For more information and to make reservations, call Kristi Rogers at the UMC office no later than Dec. 23, at 715-246-2464.

The Christmas Dinner is a community tradition that has gone on for over 20 years. The continued success of the dinner is made possible through community support from area businesses, New Richmond High School, the United Methodist Church and many volunteers. The organizations, along with many volunteers, offer their time and resources to make the Christmas Dinner special for everyone.

Many donations are needed for this dinner to reach its full potential. The business community provides financial support, food items, and door prizes. Many New Richmond High School classes and clubs are involved, including the agri-science program and FFA who donate fruit, the foods classes who bake cookies and Jim Saliny who provides live music. On Christmas Day many volunteers serve the meal and make home deliveries.