Participants must be at least 18 years old, cannot have any felony convictions, reside or work within or near the City of New Richmond and must pass a limited background investigation. Interested citizens should complete an application and return it to NRPD by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Sgt. Jacob Sather (jsather@newrichmondwi.gov) or Officer Joseph Kastens (jkastens@newrichmondwi.gov) at 715-246-6667. There will be no class or session on Thursday, Feb. 14, for the holiday.

The Citizens Academy is designed to reach out to community members and invite them to learn more about the NRPD. Academy classes will be taught by NRPD officers, who will be open, honest and candid about their duties and experiences as a law enforcement officer. Class discussion will be encouraged. Classroom lectures will be kept to a minimum, in order to maximize "hands-on" practical exercises.

Topics covered during the academy will include: an overview of the NRPD, patrol operations, investigation operations, defensive and arrest tactics (DAAT), drug awareness, evidence collection, building searches, use of force such as firearms and taser, courtroom testimony, and various other topics and duties that a NRPD officer may have knowledge of or complete.

The goal of the Citizens Academy is to provide graduates with a working knowledge of the NRPD, to strengthen community support and involvement with NRPD.