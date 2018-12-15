Students collect 196 pounds of candy
Third and fourth grade student council members from St. Croix Central — along with facility advisors, Roberts food pantry volunteers Mary and David Thorsen and Allina Health employee Miranda Thorsen — are pictured with a check for $196 which Allina Health will be donating to the Roberts Food Pantry as part of its Halloween Candy collection event. Every year, Allina Health coordinates a Halloween Candy collection event where it contacts local elementary schools to see if they are interested.
Student Council members at St Croix Central took on the challenge, created posters and promoted it throughout the school. They collected 196 pounds of candy, which was sent to military troops and local first responders. It also allowed them to present a check to the Roberts Food Pantry, with Allina donating $1 per pound of candy collected. According to Thorsen, SCC Elementary collected nearly 100 pounds more of candy than the next closest school in the region.