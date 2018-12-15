Students collect 196 pounds of candy

Student Council members at St Croix Central took on the challenge, created posters and promoted it throughout the school. They collected 196 pounds of candy, which was sent to military troops and local first responders. It also allowed them to present a check to the Roberts Food Pantry, with Allina donating $1 per pound of candy collected. According to Thorsen, SCC Elementary collected nearly 100 pounds more of candy than the next closest school in the region.