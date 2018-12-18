Kiwanis Holiday Lighting winners selected

Kiwanis asked for holiday display nominations from local children. Judges reviewed their nominated exhibits and also found additional displays to be included. After reconvening to discuss their favorites, the group selected Ronald and Debra Ramacher's display at 1147 Rich River Way as first place winners. The second place winner was John and Debra Shattuck's display at 800 Marshall Road. Third place was awarded to Warren and Wendi Smallidge at 315 Greaton Road. They have selected the New Richmond Hockey Association to receive the $75 donation. Allen and Lori Patraw's home at 948 Jefferson Road was selected as fourth place. This display also includes holiday music for the listening pleasure of those out looking at lights.

The judges additionally determined streets and areas of honorable mention. If you are planning on touring the city of New Richmond to view the beautiful holiday lighting displays, make sure to check out the following: Bilmar Avenue in Southview and West First Street.

"Thank you to everyone who decorated their homes for the enjoyment of others and beautifying our community! Also, thank you to the kids who sent us addresses of their favorites," said club secretary Debbie Suennen Rickard.

Kids' names went into a drawing and the following winners were selected to receive gift cards (donated by Kiwanis Members) for an ice cream treat: Katie/Ried Tate Family and Alexis Burlingame.

Kiwanis, serving the children of the world, is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. For more information, visit kiwanisofnewrichmond.org and the group's Facebook page.