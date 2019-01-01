"It means a lot to reach the Gold Award level of Girl Scouts. I am proud of myself for not only completing this award, but for staying in Girl Scouts because it definitely got harder when all of my classmates began to trickle out due to other commitments," Frankiewicz said. "I definitely feel very relieved. It has been very hard to remain an active Girl Scout with all the other organizations that I am involved in. The Gold Award is something that I've had as a goal so I made it a priority this year."

Fitness Night will go from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, at the elementary school with check-in starting at 1:45 p.m. The event is for children in 4K through fourth grade, is free to attend and will include a series of stations for attendees to take part in and learn about healthy habits. Each child that attends will leave with a "swag bag" that contains items such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, resistance band, coupons for Subway and other goodies.

"Ever since I was a child, I have loved to be active and play sports. Because of these passions, I thought of doing something in the community to get kids to be active. In today's world, technology has taken over many aspects of a child's life," Frankiewicz said. "Instead of going outside to play, they choose to play video games or watch television so I wanted to focus on ways to get kids moving. With this idea, I decided a fitness/wellness night would benefit children in the community."

According to Frankiewicz, to complete the Gold Award, a Girl Scout chooses a project that will help make their community a better place and leads the project to fruition from idea to completion. The Girl Scout has to complete her Bronze and Silver awards, pre-work, get council approval on the project and then organize and carry out the action plans to fulfill the project. Frankiewicz said that an estimated 5 percent of eligible Girl Scouts successfully earn their Gold Award.

"When we were little, it was all about earning as many badges as possible. As we got older and the troop size diminished, it became more about the experiences. While my high school years weren't my most active years in the organization, I still believe that Girl Scouts offers girls opportunities to lead," Frankiewicz said. "Girl Scouts has taught me many different things, but I think the biggest lesson I have learned from it is that you can be friends with all different kinds of people. The people in your troop may not be the people that you talk at school with, play basketball with, or go to church with, but we were always able to come together to try new things and have fun."

Organizing her fitness night involved several steps including:

• Choosing a sponsor

• Writing up a proposal for the council

• Getting approved by the council which entails an interview and paperwork

• Finding volunteers within the community to help organize and run stations at the event

• Getting donations from local businesses

• Choosing a location for the event and book space

• Advertise and make flyers to get out to the community

• Finding student volunteers to help

• With the event coming up in January, there will be a lot of last minute organization. I need to make sure that all the stations will run smoothly and have student volunteers to help the adult leaders.

"I'm super grateful for my sponsor, Emily Vondriska, as well as various coaches, teachers, and students from my school who have volunteered to help make this possible," Frankiewicz said.