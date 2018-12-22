A step back in time

The 1884 farmhouse practically glowed in its holiday splendor filled with festive firs, windows decked with boughs and red bows and tables dressed with lace tablecloths and set with period china, lace napkins and glass goblets.

A small army of volunteers, dressed in period clothing, encouraged guests to choose a lid from the Center's collection of period hats and bonnets to get into the spirit.

Guests enjoyed a meal prepared by volunteers that featured hot ham, an assortment of sides, relishes, rolls and desserts, all accompanied by sparkling cider.

It was easy to see why the two seatings, one at 11 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., sold out in short order.

Heritage Center Executive Director Bev Peirson tipped her hat to the volunteers.

"The volunteers that worked our Christmas Luncheon were Janet Tjelta, Alice Heinbuch, Julie Loehr, Vickie Mayer, Paul Mayer, Naomi Stovall, Jan Nelson, Avalene Swanson, Jean Kelley, Elaine Nalipinski, Nancy Swiggum, Pearl Christensen, Larry Johnson, Warren DeBoer, Bill Langford and Denny Johnson. As you can see, we depend on our wonderful volunteers to make our luncheon and other events successful. In all we served around 105 people between the two seatings," said Peirson.