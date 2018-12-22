Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    A step back in time

    By tlindfors Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Volunteer Janet Tjelta served coffee to guests at the annual Christmas Luncheon hosted by the New Richmond Heritage Center, Thursday, Dec. 13. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 7
    More than 100 people stepped through the front door at the Tierney-Bell Farmhouse and into a Victorian Christmas for the New Richmond Heritage Center's Christmas Luncheon, Thursday, Dec. 13. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 7
    Volunteer Larry Johnson worked behind the scenes preparing hot ham for the annual Christmas Luncheon hosted by the New Richmond Heritage Center, Thursday, Dec. 13. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 7
    Volunteer Jean Kelley shared a smile with New Richmond City Council member Jim Zajkowski at the annual Christmas Luncheon hosted by the New Richmond Heritage Center, Thursday, Dec. 13. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 7
    City Council member Scottie Ard (L) joined City Administrator Mike Darrow (center) and another guest at the annual Christmas Luncheon hosted by the New Richmond Heritage Center, Thursday, Dec. 13. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 7
    The 1884 farmhouse practically glowed in its holiday splendor filled with festive firs, windows decked with boughs and red bows and tables dressed with lace tablecloths and set with period china, lace napkins and glass goblets. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 7
    Members of the New Richmond News and friends enjoyed the spirit of the season during the first seating at the New Richmond Heritage Center's Christmas Luncheon. (From left) Carol De Young, Cindy Croes, Judy Monette, Scott Thompson, Vernice Evans, Nancy Long, and Sarah Nigbor, on Thursday, Dec. 13. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 7

    More than 100 people stepped through the front door at the Tierney-Bell Farmhouse and into a Victorian Christmas for the New Richmond Heritage Center's Christmas Luncheon, Thursday, Dec. 13.

    The 1884 farmhouse practically glowed in its holiday splendor filled with festive firs, windows decked with boughs and red bows and tables dressed with lace tablecloths and set with period china, lace napkins and glass goblets.

    A small army of volunteers, dressed in period clothing, encouraged guests to choose a lid from the Center's collection of period hats and bonnets to get into the spirit.

    Guests enjoyed a meal prepared by volunteers that featured hot ham, an assortment of sides, relishes, rolls and desserts, all accompanied by sparkling cider.

    It was easy to see why the two seatings, one at 11 a.m. and another at 1 p.m., sold out in short order.

    Heritage Center Executive Director Bev Peirson tipped her hat to the volunteers.

    "The volunteers that worked our Christmas Luncheon were Janet Tjelta, Alice Heinbuch, Julie Loehr, Vickie Mayer, Paul Mayer, Naomi Stovall, Jan Nelson, Avalene Swanson, Jean Kelley, Elaine Nalipinski, Nancy Swiggum, Pearl Christensen, Larry Johnson, Warren DeBoer, Bill Langford and Denny Johnson. As you can see, we depend on our wonderful volunteers to make our luncheon and other events successful. In all we served around 105 people between the two seatings," said Peirson.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsCommunityPeoplenew richmond heritage center
    randomness