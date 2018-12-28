Santa madness takes over main in somerset
A steady stream of kids made their way to Santa's lap at the Santa on Main Street event in Somerset last Monday night, Dec. 17, 2018. Hosts Pizza Planet, Kennedy's Cafe, My Happy Place, Rendezvous, and Sportsman's turned Main St. into the North Pole with plenty of lights and decorations. Parents enjoyed the ever popular holiday hot dog while kids fueled up on Christmas cookies and s'mores while they waited for their turn to share their list with Santa.