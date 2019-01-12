NR Community Chorus to start up Jan. 19

On Sunday, March 3, the chorus will perform a 4 p.m. concert in the high school auditorium.

Community Education sponsors the chorus with financial support from the New Richmond Fine Arts Council. No auditions are required to join, but previous choral singing experience is a plus. Participants should not miss more than two of the seven planned rehearsals in order to perform in the concert. Cost is $25 per participant, and members can sign up online or at the Community Education Office.