Hazel Mackin Library to host hot-dish cookoff fundraiser

"Once we had her confirmed to come visit, the idea to host a hotdish cook-off and have it be a fundraiser for our parking lot snowballed from there," said youth services and programming director Brittany Fahrenkamp.

The hotdish cook-off will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at the library. Competitors who are bringing dishes should arrive by 5:15 p.m. to set up. From 5:30-6:15 p.m. contestants will serve their dishes and attendees can taste and cast their votes. At 6:15 p.m. the winner will be announced and Dennis will talk about her book until about 6:45 p.m.

"To enter the competition they just need to come into the library and talk to us at the front desk. We will require a $5 entry fee, because it is a fundraiser, and we will ask what kind of hotdish they plan on bringing. We want to try to cut down on duplicates, so that we don't end up with a bunch of tator-tot hot dishes and nothing else," Fahrenkamp said. "They'll be given a list of things they'll need to bring to the cook-off, such as a crockpot and serving utensil."

Those who wish to attend the cook-off as tasters and to cast their vote for the winner — which will include a gift certificate for dinner for two at a local restaurant — will pay a $10 entry fee.

"They'll receive a ticket, which after they have tasted the competitors' dishes, they'll put in a jar in front of the hotdish they think is the best. There is no sign up required to be a taster, they just need to arrive the night of between 5:30 and 6:15 p.m.," Fahrenkamp said.

Not only will the cook-off allow competitors to see whose hotdish is the best, but the proceeds from the competition's entry fees will go toward paying off what the library owes for its gravel parking lot.

"Over the years our library has become a hub of activity for Roberts and the surrounding area. In addition to providing materials such as books, magazines, DVDs, and video games, we host a wide range of programs and activities for all ages. There is rarely a day where we aren't hosting at least one program," Fahrenkamp said. "The library is an integral part of our larger community and as members of that community, fundraisers like this give a great opportunity to show how much the library means to the community.