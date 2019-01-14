SART to hold month-long ice fishing contest

The cost is $50 to enter which gives you the opportunity to win one of three grand prizes in addition to weekly drawings. Grand prizes include a two-person ice shelter, a Bass Pro Shops

Extreme Ice Arctic Angler 40v Lithium ice auger, and a Vexilar.

Contest will begin at midnight on Feb. 1 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2019.

To enter your fish into the contest, you must:

• Enter the contest by registering at stcroixvalleysart.org/events/, or mailing a check made payable to St. Croix Valley SART, 1343 N. Main St., River Falls WI 54022. (If mailing a check, a valid email address must be included.)

• Each participant will receive an official SART tape measure by mail, in January, bearing a unique contestant number, to measure the fish you will enter into contest.

• Each participant will submit a single photo of each fish they wish to enter into the contest. Each fish photo must clearly show the participant's unique number, the length of the fish and must include a date/time stamp.

Any additional questions can be answered by calling 715-425-6443, or emailing info@stcroixvalleysart.org.