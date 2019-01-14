SART to hold month-long ice fishing contest
St. Croix Valley Sexual Assault Response Team, Inc. (SART) is hosting an ice fishing contest during the entire month of February 2019. Fish at your favorite lake, at any time during the month.
The cost is $50 to enter which gives you the opportunity to win one of three grand prizes in addition to weekly drawings. Grand prizes include a two-person ice shelter, a Bass Pro Shops
Extreme Ice Arctic Angler 40v Lithium ice auger, and a Vexilar.
Contest will begin at midnight on Feb. 1 and end at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2019.
To enter your fish into the contest, you must:
• Enter the contest by registering at stcroixvalleysart.org/events/, or mailing a check made payable to St. Croix Valley SART, 1343 N. Main St., River Falls WI 54022. (If mailing a check, a valid email address must be included.)
• Each participant will receive an official SART tape measure by mail, in January, bearing a unique contestant number, to measure the fish you will enter into contest.
• Each participant will submit a single photo of each fish they wish to enter into the contest. Each fish photo must clearly show the participant's unique number, the length of the fish and must include a date/time stamp.
Any additional questions can be answered by calling 715-425-6443, or emailing info@stcroixvalleysart.org.