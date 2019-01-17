Collin's Community Hero Day set for Jan. 19

This year's event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the New Richmond fire station (106 N. Arch Ave.)

The event is held in honor of 4-year-old Collin Fitzgerald, who died in a snow-plowing accident.

"Collin was a very much loved 'big boy,' whose compassion and love for Jesus amazed his family," states a flier promoting the event around the New Richmond community. "He had a heart of gold, dreamed of being a helicopter driver, fireman, ambulance guy, nurse like mama, Army guy, police officer and to work at Fitzy lawn care with his daddy."

This year's event will again include representatives from the NRPD, the St. Croix County Sheriff's department, the National Guard, NR EMS and the fire department. Each department will bring along one of their vehicles in addition to personnel to do a meet and greet.

Families can enjoy hands-on activities, tour emergency vehicles and meet emergency personnel, eat delicious food and cake, bid on silent auction items, buy treats in a bake sale, purchase raffle tickets, and more.

All funds raised will directly support public service in St. Croix County.

If you would like to donate a raffle, silent auction and/or bake sale item, contact Danielle and Pete Kruschke at collinsheroday@gmail.com. Items may also be dropped off by Jan. 15 at Fitzgerald Lawn Care (1489 Cernohous Ave., New Richmond).