The tournament has gained momentum over the years due to a huge commitment from both Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central schools. What started out as a small fun tournament with eight teams has now grown into 28 teams registering for the event. Over 125 faculty, students, alumni, relatives and friends have been inspired to volunteer for the event. The amazing ideas that have been suggested by these volunteers have helped the event grow and be even more user friendly.

"It is definitely heartwarming and inspiring to see so many people come back year after year to work, cheer and support each other in this wonderful event. The tournament is really a community partnership. So many local businesses and the Baldwin-Woodville Area Community Foundation have come forward to feed and support us in making this a really awesome event. I am proud of what our schools have promoted," event co-coordinator Roxi Wakeen said. "We couldn't do it without Jen Nickowski's expertise in scheduling. She has really made this a smooth running day."