Salvation Army participating in homeless count Jan. 23

The physical count begins at 11 p.m. The Balance of State Continuum is an organization of homeless service providers in the state of Wisconsin. Each local area will count the homeless who are either sheltered in a facility or unsheltered and living on the streets. The Point in Time Count simultaneously occurs in each county in January and July.

Volunteers in each area walk the streets of Wisconsin communities to determine how many individuals are going unsheltered. The volunteers are equipped with the knowledge to assist those individuals in getting connected to local resources for food and shelter. Each community submits their counts for sheltered and unsheltered persons in each county for that night. Those numbers are then used to determine if the services provided in the county are meeting the needs of those who are homeless.

The Salvation Army in St. Croix County will be participating in the count and making sure that all homeless individuals who are located on this evening in January will be informed of the services available to them in the county.

For more information on how the Salvation Army is working toward combating homelessness in St. Croix County visit SAgraceplace.org or like Grace Place Salvation Army on Facebook. To learn more about the Balance of State Continuum visit boscoc.org.