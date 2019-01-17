Remembering the dream: MLK Day services Sunday, Jan. 20

One year Steele's then-teenaged son asked why they had to do this every year, when they knew the story already. Steele told him it was because traditions matter.

"Traditions are a way for us to show our children, our friends, our family what matters to us," Steele said.

Her kids are grown up now, and Steele has another tradition to celebrate the day — worship with Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson.

Steele has been a part of the celebration for years, and has developed a close connection with Bethel Lutheran.

"I call them my Bethel family, I've been coming so often," she said.

Two services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 20, at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the Highlands campus (504 Frontage Road, Hudson.)

Everyone from the community, from any church or faith, are welcome.

Those who attend can expect a "foot-stomping, beautiful, uplifting, moving service," Steele said.

Steele has been singing for years, both solo and with her siblings The Steeles. She's sung at Carnegie Hall and all over the world, and worked with artists like Prince, George Clinton and Mavis Staples. Her music is a gift, she said, and her job is to deliver it.

"Please let someone be moved beyond 'It is what it is,'" Steele said is her hope. "You hear so many people say that statement."

The day goes beyond the music, Pastor John Lestock said.

The event is focused on keeping the spirit of the Civil Rights Movement, and the dream of King alive, Lestock said.

It's a dream that should never be forgotten.

"We can't afford for our children to forget, we can't afford for one generation to forget," Steele said.

In the past Steele said communities have depended on schools and churches to share the story of King and his supporters, but now the story is not taught anymore, she said. As part of her radio show, Steele has made a series of stops at public schools to see displays for King and the Civil Rights Board. The schools would often have one board displayed.

"When the story is silenced, then we begin to forget, so yes it is a real concern, particularly for the black community," Steele said.

Which is why Steele said she is grateful to see a church that consistently lifts up the mess of King.

"It's really important because every generation, there are just certain people that have been on this earth before that all of us need to know about," Steele said.

The church is where the Civil Rights Movement began, Lestock said. Bethel feels the importance of hosting events like this to continue to remember the movement.

"If the church isn't at the center of this or leading the charge then something's wrong," he said.

As the saying goes, Lestock said those who don't remember history are destined to repeat it.

He hopes the service inspires people to speak out when opportunities present themselves.

"Hopefully this helps us think long and clear about who we want to be not just as Christians but as Americans," he said.

In recent years the importance of the day has taken on new meaning, Steele said.

"Just the rise of hate, I would say the last decade, I would say is overwhelming," Steele said.

The focus is where we stand today, Steele said, and how to combat the bleeding of the Voters Rights Act and help everyone see the truth of justice for all.

"How is it you wipe out years, decades," Steele said, "70 years of struggle can be wiped out in literally 10 years."

Lestock said many had hoped that issues of race and equality had been put to rest years ago.

"That's obviously not true," he said.

Instead he called it a lifelong battle.

Sunday's services are a time to reclaim that sense of those who fought, including King and all those who stood beside and behind him.

"It's a time for us to reflect, a time for us to celebrate, a time for us to really pray and bereave that with our words, not with our fists," Steele said.