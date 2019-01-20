Hazel Mackin Library looking for artistic talent

"I had been talking to some of the kids about what we could put up there instead, like quotes or something like that. One of the members of the Teen Advisory Board ... suggested getting somebody to paint something up there for Youth Art Month in March," said youth services/programming librarian Brittany Fahrenkamp. "Since we are redoing things anyway, we knew we had a lot of good artists at the high school and there was potentially the interest and the talent to be doing this."

According to Fahrenkamp, the mural plays right into the library's desire to revitalize its teen section to be more welcoming and easier to use. The books in the teen section were re-catalogued to make them easier to find. New furniture will go into the teen corner in the near future as well, Fahrenkamp said.

"Brittany connected with some of the art teachers over there and has gone into the classrooms to inform the students about the design competition, what the needs are for it and what we are looking for as far as expectations," said library director Krissa Coleman. "The mural will surround a quote the teens voted on that they want to have in that area. That mural will hopefully be in response to what that quote is."

The library started accepting contest submissions Jan. 14, and will close the submission period Monday, Feb. 11. The competition is open to all St. Croix Central School District, high school-aged students. Students have the option of submitting an individual or group design. The winning artist will earn volunteer hours for their time spent painting the mural.

The library will announce the winner no later than March 11, which will be the kickoff for National Youth Art Month at the library. The winner will be selected by library staff, with the Teen Advisory Board getting a say as well, Fahrenkamp said. The student will be able to work on the mural during library hours in order to have the project completed by May 10.

"We have literally over 100 different exhibits that come into the library from our school district. That is another great way to show off to our community what our kids are capable of doing," Coleman said. "This is something unique and different. I don't think we have heard of any other libraries in our county that have done something like this, so we are excited about it."

According to the competition rules: submissions must be original artwork and must incorporate the quote from the theme section of this page. Entry forms may be picked up at the library circulation desk or downloaded at robertpubliclibrary.org. All submissions must be returned to the circulation desk, or submitted by email to fahrenkamp@robertspubliclibrary.org by 6 p.m., Monday, Feb., 11. Painting supplies, including paint, brushes, and tarps will be supplied by the library.

For more information on the competition, call or email Fahrenkamp at 715-749-3849 or fahrenkamp@robertspubliclibrary.org.

"The Teen Advisory Board is really the kick off point for the things we are doing for that age group. They are having a voice and making a difference in what we do for our planning and programming. Getting them involved in things such as as the mural, which will be there for a very long time, is quite a statement. Obviously, trusting their skillset to be able to showcase something unique and different in our community," Fahrenkamp.

The Teen Advisory Board is for students from sixth to 12th grade. The group meets for one hour on the first Tuesday of the month. To find out how to apply to be part of the advisory board, contact Fahrenkamp at or visit the robertspubliclibrary.org.