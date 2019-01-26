Bitter cold no match for Collin's heroes
The bitter cold outside was no match for the generosity, friendship and fun inside Saturday, Jan. 19, at the annual gathering at the New Richmond Fire House that has come to be known as Collin's Community Hero Day.
The event commemorates the life of Collin John Fitzgerald who died in a tragic accident in 2012 just shy of his fifth birthday.
Collin's passion for everyday heroes including firefighters, police, National Guard and the ambulance service has inspired a community-wide outpouring of goodwill each January in support of these heroes for their service to this community.
Inside representatives from the NRPD, the St. Croix County Sheriff's department, the National Guard, NR EMS and the fire department were on hand providing hands-on demonstrations of equipment, tours of vehicles, answering questions and joining in the fun all in honor of Collin.
Families were able to tour emergency vehicles and meet emergency personnel, try on emergency gear, meet three different K-9 teams, play games, eat cake, bid on silent auction items, buy treats in a bake sale, purchase raffle tickets, and more.
All funds raised will go to directly support public service in St. Croix County.