    Bitter cold no match for Collin's heroes

    By tlindfors Today at 5:00 p.m.
    Kids and their parents got a chance to learn about what goes on inside an ambulance first hand from EMT’s Saturday, Jan. 19 at the New Richmond Fire House during Collin’s Community Hero Day. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 13
    Aria and brother Will Goehring tried their hand at fishing for prizes Saturday, Jan. 19 at the New Richmond Fire House during Collin’s Community Hero Day. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 13
    K-9 Officer Steve Clayton and Zeke were on hand to meet kids of all ages Saturday, Jan. 19 at the New Richmond Fire House for Collin’s Community Hero Day. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 13
    Marc Chute, or is it Dr. Evil, an EMT with New Richmond Area Ambulance Service proved he could pull off gear with the best during Collin’s Community Hero Day Saturday, Jan. 19 at the New Richmond Fire House. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 13
    Members of the Fitzgerald family filled up the front of a fire engine during Collin’s Community Hero Day Saturday, Jan. 19 at the New Richmond Fire House (front): Zaylin, Dan and Ole; (back) Zane, Syndra and Rachel. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 13
    Pirates kept busy blowing up balloon swords during Collin’s Community Hero Day Saturday, Jan. 19 at the New Richmond Fire House. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 13
    Edith Martinson calmly managed the jaws of life during Collin’s Community Hero Day Saturday, Jan. 19 at the New Richmond Fire House. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 13
    Proceeds raised from the silent auction Saturday at Collin’s Community Hero Day go to directly support public service in St. Croix County. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 13
    Abby Mara enjoyed her last bite of cake at Collin’s Community Hero Day Saturday, Jan. 19 at the New Richmond Fire House. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 13
    Brogan Bonkoski looked like a compact firefighter all decked out in gear during Collin’s Community Hero Day Saturday, Jan. 19 in New Richmond. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 13
    Rhea and Elliot Larson got a hand from their dad, Brian, handling the fire extinguisher at the New Richmond Fire House for Collin’s Community Hero Day. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 13
    Charlie Needham took advantage of the face painting Saturday, Jan. 19 during Collin’s Community Hero Day to get his dalmation on. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia12 / 13
    Everett Fuyma had room to grow in his firefighting gear Saturday, Jan. 19 at the New Richmond Fire House for Collin’s Community Hero Day. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia13 / 13

    The bitter cold outside was no match for the generosity, friendship and fun inside Saturday, Jan. 19, at the annual gathering at the New Richmond Fire House that has come to be known as Collin's Community Hero Day.

    The event commemorates the life of Collin John Fitzgerald who died in a tragic accident in 2012 just shy of his fifth birthday.

    Collin's passion for everyday heroes including firefighters, police, National Guard and the ambulance service has inspired a community-wide outpouring of goodwill each January in support of these heroes for their service to this community.

    Inside representatives from the NRPD, the St. Croix County Sheriff's department, the National Guard, NR EMS and the fire department were on hand providing hands-on demonstrations of equipment, tours of vehicles, answering questions and joining in the fun all in honor of Collin.

    Families were able to tour emergency vehicles and meet emergency personnel, try on emergency gear, meet three different K-9 teams, play games, eat cake, bid on silent auction items, buy treats in a bake sale, purchase raffle tickets, and more.

    All funds raised will go to directly support public service in St. Croix County.

