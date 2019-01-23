Search
    Taste of Hot Air Affair features local wines, beers & spirits

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 8:37 a.m.

    HUDSON -- The Taste of Hot Air Affair “Pirates Fly’n the Croix-ribbean” will feature the largest selection of local tastings in the seven-year history of the charity event. The annual wine, beer and spirits tasting will take place 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Hudson House Grand Hotel. The recipient of the fundraising will be the Hudson Relay For Life/American Cancer Society.

    More than 30 beverages will be offered to tasters. Belle Vinez Winery will be sampling—along with The Cellars pouring samples from 65 Vines, Von Stiehl and Lindeman’s. Maiden Rock Winery and Cidery will sample their hard ciders.

    Artisan craft beers will come from Hop &Barrel Brewing Company and Swinging Bridge Brewery.

    45th Parallel Spirits and Madison Avenue Wines & Spirits will taste test their offerings of spirits. Other featured treats include artisan cheeses from Bass Lake Cheese and Knoke’s Chocolates and Nuts.

    Hot appetizers will also be offered. Fundraisers at the event will be a silent auction and wine pull. The band Boondoggle from Roberts will provide live music.

    Advance admission tickets are $15 while tickets at the door Saturday night will be $20. Visit www.hudsonhotairaffair.com or Facebook for complete details.

