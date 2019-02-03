Search
    Schultz's risotto hotdish takes first place in Hazel Mackin Hotdish Cook Off

    By New Richmond News Today at 5:00 p.m.
    The Hazel Mackin Community Library recently held its first ever Hotdish Cook Off on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Submitted photo1 / 4
    Hailey Schultz took first place in the Hazel Mackin Community Library Hotdish Cook Off with her risotto hotdish. Submitted photo2 / 4
    The Brown family — including Mike, Adalynn and Max — and Michelle Lane were pictured together after tying for second place at the Hazel Mackin Community Library Hotdish Cook Off. Submitted photo3 / 4
    Diane Clay tied for second place, with two other entries, with her chow mein hotdish. Submitted photo4 / 4

    The Hazel Mackin Community Library recently held its first ever Hotdish Cook Off on Tuesday, Jan. 22, with Hailey Schultz taking home first place with her risotto hotdish.

    "We would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who came out to our fundraiser! We had 12 amazing entries and surprisingly no one brought the traditional tater tot hotdish," said library director Krissa Coleman.

    Schultz was the grand champion and won dinner for two at the BarnBoard.

    "We actually had a three-way tie for second place between Mike, Adalynn and Max Brown, Michelle Lane and Diane Clay. We also enjoyed laughs and stories from the author, comedian Pat Dennis," Coleman said.

    The Brown family made a tuna hotdish, while Lane and Clay made pierogi and chow mein hotdish, respectively.

