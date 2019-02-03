"We would like to extend a big thank you to everyone who came out to our fundraiser! We had 12 amazing entries and surprisingly no one brought the traditional tater tot hotdish," said library director Krissa Coleman.

Schultz was the grand champion and won dinner for two at the BarnBoard.

"We actually had a three-way tie for second place between Mike, Adalynn and Max Brown, Michelle Lane and Diane Clay. We also enjoyed laughs and stories from the author, comedian Pat Dennis," Coleman said.

The Brown family made a tuna hotdish, while Lane and Clay made pierogi and chow mein hotdish, respectively.