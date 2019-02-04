February at artZ Gallery to feature four area artists

"I really felt the pull to express my creativity in this way," Dear said.

Each piece comes to life on its own as the dots are added. Mandalas are not planned out; they are born unique and random each time.

"I get so much satisfaction painting these stones and paintings and become attached to them. They have a life of their own," Dear said.

Deb Mortl

Deb Mortl's landscape paintings have evolved from traditional and representational to a more non-objective style as she tries to capture the essence of the landscape through removing unnecessary and distracting details. With the age of digital photography and the ease and immediacy of the medium, she believes representation is better left for the camera.

"My paintings feel more idealistic when I focus on color and texture in my composition and let the layers of color resonate against each other. Abstract landscapes become more open-ended, letting the viewer decipher their own personal meaning from it," Mortl said.

Mortl rarely starts with a plan for her paintings.

"It is more of a negotiation with the painting itself as it progresses. I use a palette rich in earthy blues, greens and browns, with gold and reds thrown in for good measure. I build many, many transparent layers until the surface becomes weathered, filled with color and texture. The veils of color from previous layers are allowed to show through, much like the layers of different vegetation that make up the prairie," Mortl said.

For more information on Mortl's art, visit debmortl.com.

Barb Erickson

Barb Erickson is a local textile artist living and working in Star Prairie. Her work has expanded over the years from 2D wall pieces to handbags, clothing, table linens and jewelry that incorporate recycled materials. Her work is inspired by her love of color and her work as a graphic designer. Erickson is fortunate to have two talented artists in her family who offer insightful artistic criticism and encouragement: photographers Jerry Stebbins and Andrew Stebbins.

Deborah Stull-Kinsley

In her paintings, Deborah Stull-Kinsley is inspired by the energy, light and shadows found in the landscapes around her. A dedicated lifelong learner, she's taken a variety of art classes — from drawing as a child to completing educational courses in acrylic painting, pottery, loom weaving and fiber arts. Several years ago, she spent a weekend playing with watercolors in a class at the Art Colony in Grand Marais, Minn., and she has been hooked ever since.

"It's a joy for me to work in this medium," said Stull-Kinsley. "I love the transparency of the paints and the fusing and interacting of the colors on the paper."

One of her favorite activities is to take road trips and follow the "blue roads," those lesser-traveled, winding roads that may hold surprising finds or spectacular vistas. Her paintings often reflect these rural scenes — both from the northwoods and from her trips to Ireland. For more information on Stull-Kinsley's art, visit wildriverarts.com.

artz Gallery is an artist-owned and operated gallery, with changing monthly exhibits featuring member and guest artists. Artists who are interested in exhibiting can pick up application information at the Gallery or visit artzgallery.org. artZ Gallery is located at 208 N. Keller Ave. in Amery. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.