Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Chuck Olson named Citizen of the Year

    By Jordan Willi Today at 9:33 p.m.
    New Richmond native Chuck Olson was named the Citizen of the Year during the 2019 New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Awards Gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia

    New Richmond native Chuck Olson was named the Citizen of the Year during the 2019 New Richmond Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Meeting and Awards Gala on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

    Olson was born and raised in New Richmond and bleeds orange and black for the Tigers. He has been married to his wife Melissa for 17 years and they have four kids: Charlie, 15; Ava, 13; Levi, 11; and Henry, 8. Olson is a Youth Pastor for Faith Community Church and also invests time into schools with mentoring elementary students. Olson is on the Board of Directors for New Richmond Baseball Club and coaches sports such as baseball, football and basketball. He and his family are always looking for ways to help the community move forward together. Olson was nominated for his commitment and passion to the community's youth.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsnew richmondChamber of commercecitizen of the yearawards gala
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7847
    randomness