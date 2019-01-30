Chuck Olson named Citizen of the Year

Olson was born and raised in New Richmond and bleeds orange and black for the Tigers. He has been married to his wife Melissa for 17 years and they have four kids: Charlie, 15; Ava, 13; Levi, 11; and Henry, 8. Olson is a Youth Pastor for Faith Community Church and also invests time into schools with mentoring elementary students. Olson is on the Board of Directors for New Richmond Baseball Club and coaches sports such as baseball, football and basketball. He and his family are always looking for ways to help the community move forward together. Olson was nominated for his commitment and passion to the community's youth.