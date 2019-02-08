“More than 10 million people in the world are stateless. Another 25 million people are refugees in the world’s worst refugee crisis since World War II,” Kennedy says. “These people are denied basic human rights. We must not continue to let this happen.”

Through her work as founder and executive director of World Without Genocide, Kennedy provides education about past and current conflicts and advocates at local, state and national levels for policies and legislation that promote peace and justice. She is also an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minn.

World Without Genocide works to protect innocent people around the world; prevent genocide by combating racism and prejudice; advocate for the prosecution of perpetrators; and remember those whose lives and cultures have been destroyed by violence.

Kennedy has received many awards for her work, including Outstanding Citizen from the Anne Frank Center in New York, Higher Education Leader of the Year from the National Society for Experiential Education, Outstanding Service Award from the Midwest Sociological Society, Community Service Award from the University of Minnesota, Human Rights Award from the UN Office of Church Women United, and the Change-maker Award from the Minnesota Women’s Press.

World Without Genocide has received a Certificate of Merit and the Minnesota Ethical Leadership Award from the State of Minnesota – Office of the Governor.

Kennedy is a member of the Edina Human Rights and Relations Commission, the United Nations Association of Minnesota Advisory Council, a board member of the FBI Minneapolis Citizens Academy Alumni Association, and past president of the Minneapolis University Rotary Club.

She has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, three master’s degrees and two doctorate degrees from the University of Minnesota.

For more information about the event, call UWRF Political Science Professor Davida Alperin at 715-425-4007.

Submitted by UW-River Falls