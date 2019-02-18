Go Pack Go: Packers Tailgate Tour coming to NR

"We've known about this since September, but were sworn to secrecy. It's big news, so it was hard to keep quiet for four months. This event will go down as one of the biggest celebrations ever to take place in New Richmond," said New Richmond Area Chamber Executive Director Rob Kreibich. "Even though we're a stone's throw from Minnesota, make no mistake, this is still Packer country, big time. This event will prove it."

The tour stop will include a VIP reception (which is already sold out) at R&D Catering and the main rally/reception, which will take place at the New Richmond Airport hanger from 6-9 p.m. The rally will include a Q&A, autographs and a chance for selfies. The team will then visit area establishments and spend the night in New Richmond, according to Kreibich. The team will get an escort to the airport from St. Croix Harley.

"We will also have 15 food booths and 15 business booths at the airport, along with kids activities that include a climbing wall, a bounce house, helicopter rides, face painting and other activities. Craig Culver, co-founder of Culvers, will emcee the event at the airport. Mike Lindell, founder of My Pillow, is also scheduled to be on hand for the event," Kreibich said.

The money raised from the sale of the tickets and sponsorships to the VIP events — which sold for a Packers Tailgate Tour record $97,500 — will be donated to Grace Place, the Packers' charity of choice for the event. And that is without adding in tickets sales, food booths, event sponsorships and business expo booths to the final total. According to Kreibich, the team — which does not charge to visit the communities — selects the charity in each community they will donate the money to. The Tailgate Tour has been going on for the past 14 years.

"This Green Bay Packer Tailgate event gives our community the chance to really show how we can support Grace Place and their mission to help homeless families regain their independence and remain permanently housed," said fundraising coordinator Paul Mayer. "When we all have so much, this is how we can share with those that need our help while also supporting the Green and Gold. Come out and help us celebrate what makes New Richmond a great place to live."

In addition to the Tailgate Tour event, Chris Kroeze, runner-up on season 15 of "The Voice," will perform twice during the event, once from 5-6 p.m. and again from 8:30-9:30 p.m. following the Q&A and autograph signings.

This year's tour will take the Packers — including former players Nick Barnett, Bernardo Harris, Scott Wells, Ryan Grant, Aaron Kampman and Earl Dotson — from Marshfield to Antigo, with stops in Sparta and Chippewa Falls in between. New Richmond will be the team's third tour stop.

"The economic impact of the Packer visit will be enormous, as we expect Packer fans who live across the border to make the short drive to New Richmond to be part of this historic event. We have already reached out to 'Packer bars' in the Twin Cities who will help us market this event," Kreibich said. "The Packers told us to put on a party and that they would be the guests at our party. We will not disappoint. We have a lot lined up ... but even if you aren't a football fan you will want attend this event that will include music, business booths, food booths, kids activities and celebrity appearances. Area high school sports teams will also be looped in and invited to join the caravan from the private reception to the airport."

There will be 500 $40 VIP tickets sold for the event, which includes two drink tickets, a $5 food voucher and autograph access, Kreibich said. There will be 2,000 $10 general admission tickets for sale, along with various categories of event sponsorships. Both ticket levels include admission to the Tailgate Tour rally and the Kroeze concert. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 22, at 8 a.m. through the Chamber's website as well as at the Chamber office. Kreibich expects the tickets to sell out within days.

"It will be all hands on deck next Friday when the tickets go live on our website. We're praying our server doesn't crash.

The Packers and Chris Kroeze are a winning combination that will ensure a big crowd," Krebich said. "Recently, Kroeze sold out three shows in Eau Claire (3,600 tickets) in a few hours and those performances didn't include an appearance by the Packers."

According to Kreibich, the Packers have said they are impressed with the community response they have seen from New Richmond so far.

"The fact that we have already raised nearly $100,000 in sponsorships shows that despite being in the Twin Cities media market, there are many generous diehard Packer fans and businesses around here," Kreibich said. "Our fundraising committee has done a fabulous job — lead by Paul Mayer — quietly securing sponsors for the event while we waited for the Packers to formally announce the visit."

The Tailgate Tour generally has included both current and past Packers players, but, Kreibich said, with the coaching change, active players must report earlier than normal to camp. The coaching change is also the reason the announcement of the Tailgate Tour stops and players attending was delayed two weeks.

"The team has never before done a rally at an airport hangar and they are especially excited to participate at the New Richmond Airport, one of the most impressive in the state. A Packer committee has been meeting at the airport for months, planning the event in coordination with Grace Place," Kreibich said. "In the end, we hope this is one event that people are still talking about 20 years from now. We can promise you this: it will be memorable. And to think we may end up raising more than $150,000 for Grace Place is icing on the cake."