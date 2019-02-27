The Queen's Committee is looking for young women ages 16-23, that live within a 60-mile radius of the St. Croix County Fairgrounds in Glenwood City. All contestants must be able to ride a horse well, speak to the public about the sport of rodeo and other topics as pertaining to her reign. The primary function of the St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Queen will be to promote the rodeo and the queen program in rodeos, parades, on the radio and by representing the rodeo at various social events.

We also have a Jr. Miss St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Princess for aspiring Rodeo Queens. This wonderful opportunity is open to girls between the ages of 13-15; just fill out the same application as the Rodeo Queen candidates and submit it by March 31, 2019.

Application materials are available and can be downloaded at gorodeo.org and clicking

on the link to the application.

Direct all questions to St. Croix Valley Rodeo Queen Coordinator, Theresa Hoffman at 715-781-1046 or thoffman1505@gmail.com. Be sure to check out our website, gorodeo.org for more information and start times.