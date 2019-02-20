Eagle leaves lasting impression

Despite school having been called back into session on Presidents Day to make up for time lost to Old Man Winter, National Eagle Center Spokesman Jarod Lueck found himself and his bald eagle partner Latch toe-to-toe with young audience members eager to get a good look at the 2-year-old raptor.

Lueck began the program by explaining the importance of an eagle's three primary tools: talons, beak and eye sight.

"Eagle talons can be over 5 inches in length. That is larger than a grizzly bear claw. The difference between a talon and a claw is that talons grab, which means your fingernails are just small talons. How cool is that! Your hands are good at one thing, grabbing things. An average human can squeeze with 75 PSI of pressure. That's a firm handshake. An eagle with a single talon, can squeeze with over 400 PSI of pressure. That's an incredible handshake. Do not shake hands with a raptor," explained Lueck.

Lueck employed volunteers from the audience to illustrate interesting facts about one of North America's largest raptors including that eagle's eyes are the same size as human eyes but can see much greater distances, up to 5 miles.

"With your human eyesight, you can look down a highway and maybe see the third telephone pole maybe a couple hundred yards away. An eagle sitting right next to you could see a mouse a mile down that highway. They can see a deer running through a field 5 miles away. For our eyes to be the same quality as eagle vision, they would have to be the size of oranges in our head," said Lueck.

Lueck recounted how the eagle population declined nearly to extinction in the 1940's due to the use of DDT, a pesticide touted as harmless to people but deadly to insects.

"We used it everywhere. We used it by the truckload. No one cared where it was going until the 1970's happened. Bald Eagles were found to be critically endangered," said Lueck.

Audience member helped demonstrate how DDT entered the food chain, eventually entering the fish eagles ate, which in turn blocked calcium, weakening the shells of their eggs, causing countless eggs to be crushed. Bald Eagles were declared an endangered species before the use of DDT was banned and eagle populations began a slow but steady recovery in the 1970's.

In Wisconsin in 2018 there were 1,500 breeding pairs of Bald Eagles compared to 480 pairs in the entire lower 48 states in 1970. In 2007, the Bald Eagle was officially removed from the endangered species list thanks to conservation and legislation.

Anticipation was running high as a final group of volunteers compared their own wing spans to those of other birds including robins, mallards, loons and turkeys, all failing in comparison to the 7-foot span of an eagle.

Lueck explained eaglets, baby eagles, grow into full grown eagles in just 12 weeks; however, only 10 percent make it all the way to maturity distinguished by their white heads and tail feathers. Eagles in the wild typically live in the neighborhood of 25 years; in captivity they can live twice as long, up to 35-40 years.

All the education was just a warmup for the real star of the afternoon, Latch, a 2-year-old immature Bald Eagle.

Lueck said Latch was discovered by a riverboat captain on a sandbar outside John A. Latch Island on the Mississippi River in Winona, Minn.

Lueck asked for his audience's cooperation explaining that Latch was blind in one eye and that he could become uncomfortable around shrieking children and fast movements by audience members.

"Front row, your most important job is to remain quiet. Are you guys ready to meet the eagle?" asked Lueck.

It was quiet as a church service when Lueck reached into the giant pet carrier and emerged with Latch perched on his forearm.

The power and awe of nature were on full display. At nearly 2.5 feet tall, weighing 6 pounds, with a wing span of nearly 7 feet, Latch hypnotized his audience.

"We always let Latch drive because he is blind. If he wants to look somewhere, we let him decide where to go," explained Lueck.

As the eagle acclimated to his fans, Lueck answered questions from the crowd.

How fast can eagles fly?

"An eagle's average cruising speed is 40 mph and better than 100 mph in a dive."

Do his talons ever go through your glove?

"Yes, his talons can go through the eight layers of my glove like a hot knife through butter, but he has no reason to. This glove is a perch."

Can he twist his head all the way around?

"From looking straight forward, he can look behind himself without turning his shoulders."

How do you know Latch won't be aggressive toward you?

"Latch and I have a working relationship built on trust. He knows I keep him safe and listen to what he wants to do and I trust him to remember his training."

Latch and Lueck appeared courtesy of the National Eagle Center located in Wabasha, Minn., on the banks of the Mississippi River. The center is home to six captive raptors and provides hundreds of programs a year both at the center and through its outreach program. For more information about the center visit their website at: nationaleaglecenter.org.