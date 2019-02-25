In November 2002, Becky Eckman, of Baldwin, was diagnosed with small cell cervical cancer, which is extremely rare. She had a radical hysterectomy, followed by chemo and radiation.

"Out of my three Mayo doctors one of them had a patient with this type of cancer and she didn't win her fight," Eckman said in a post on her CaringBridge site. "I was told at that time that making it 18 months was a fight, then I was told three years was the next hurtle and five years out was amazing. I did it. It was 16 years!"

Unfortunately, Eckman was diagnosed with cancer again the day after Christmas 2018.

"It is a Neuroendocrine tumor (small cell) that derived from the original cervical cancer of 16 years ago which has metastasized to the liver and lung and rib. We are hopeful to look toward the future and trying to live each day to the fullest," Eckman said in a post on her CaringBridge site. "This is not the diagnosis or type of cancer we wanted. This one is worst case scenario. I am still going to do everything possible to beat this again! Please continue your prayers and support."

A spaghetti dinner benefit for Eckman is being held at Ready Randy's in New Richmond on Sunday, March 31, from 1-7 p.m. Music will be provided by Jim Ehlers and John Wolf from Boondoggle. The event will also include basket raffles, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Contact Sherri Eggebrecht Kangas at 763-350-4061 or Brittnie McMahon at 715-495-4441 with any donations or auction items. Local donations can be given to Jill Lyksett at her home or office at First National Community Bank in New Richmond. A Facebook page for the event can be found by searching "Benefit for Becky Eckman."

"My biopsy still is being tested and Mayo wants to run more tests on it. So with the tests and them doing more testing we may have other options with treatment but time will tell," Eckman said in a post on her CaringBridge site. "PET scan will be on Feb. 25, and we will see the doctor again on Feb. 27, to find out the results. Praying things are shrinking."

In addition to the benefit, a paypal account has also been set up. Details and the link to the account can be found under the "Ways To Help" tab on the CaringBridge page, caringbridge.org/visit/beckyeckman.