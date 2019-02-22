Representatives from Legacy Architecture, Inc., an architectural design and historic preservation consulting firm, and the Wisconsin Historical Society, will deliver their final report and recommendations following the completion of the city's first intensive survey of historic properties in over 35 years. Two principal investigators from Legacy Architecture spent several days in New Richmond in October 2018 collecting preliminary information and photographing properties in many of the city's older residential neighborhoods. The research was funded through a federal grant program administered by the Wisconsin Historical Society.

For those who are unable to attend the presentation, the final report will be made available on the city of New Richmond website later in March, as well as information about historic tax credits, frequently asked questions and the nomination process for the State Register and National Register of Historic Places.