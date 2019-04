1 / 7

The New Richmond School District Happy Kids Backpack program held the 12th annual Empty Bowls event on Thursday, April 25, in the high school commons. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 7

The annual Empty Bowls event is a completely volunteer-run, zero budget event, with time, services and products donated at little or no cost so all the money raised can help others through the Happy Kids Backpack program. The event featured soup and bread, which was donated by local restaurants and businesses. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 7

Visitors to this year’s New Richmond Empty Bowls event got the chance to purchase a wide variety of clay creations, including bowls, mugs, plates and windchimes. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 7

Along with the bowls and food for sale, Empty Bowls also featured several activities for children and adults alike, including face painting. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 7

Attendees of the 2019 Empty Bowls event — which took place on Thursday, April 25, in the NRHS commons — got the chance to try a variety of soups and purchase clay bowls, all in an effort to support the district’s Happy Kids Backpack program. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 7