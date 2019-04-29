One of the essential services of Public Health departments is prevention of communicable diseases including vaccine preventable diseases. Serious diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, polio, smallpox and whooping cough were all common until vaccines were developed.

There are still outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases across the globe in areas where vaccine is not available or as a result of parents choosing not to vaccinate their children.

Currently the United States is experiencing an outbreak of measles in 22 states with 623 cases since Jan. 1, 2019. The majority of the cases in this outbreak are children who have not received the Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine.

"As a society it seems we have forgotten how easily these diseases can be spread and how they can cause lifelong disability or death," St. Croix County Public Health Nurse Sue Lindberg said. "The measles outbreak is growing weekly and we need to take vaccination seriously.

"There is a lot of misinformation on social media about vaccine and vaccine safety. Many studies have proven the Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR) vaccine does not cause autism, is very safe, and is an effective vaccine."

For questions about vaccines or vaccine safety speak with your medical provider, St. Croix County Public Health at 715-246-8330 or visit www.cdc.gov for more information.

These diseases could be a plane ride or visitor away from your household or community. The days of the iron lung machine for polio are gone but the polio disease is not. Measles can still cause birth defects and death. Whooping cough can be deadly to children under age 2.

Haemophilus Influenza type B can lead to permanent brain damage. The young and those with poor immune system can become very ill from these diseases. The more people who chose not to vaccinate the greater the risk is for community outbreaks. Contact your health care provider to schedule your vaccines or call St. Croix County Public Health at 715-246-8330.