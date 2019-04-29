The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at WITC - New Richmond, 1019 South Knowles Avenue.

Following the screening, Sen. Schachtner and a panel including St. Croix County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Supervisor Kristin DePrey, St. Croix County Behavioral Health Administrator Steve Kirt, St. Croix County Judge Michael Waterman, New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik, Hudson Hospital Programs for Change Director Peter Van Dusartz, and a participant from the St. Croix County Drug Court will facilitate a community discussion regarding addiction and mental health in western Wisconsin.

No RSVP is required. For more information, individuals may contact Sen. Schachtner’s office by phone at (608) 266-7745 or by email Sen.Schachtner@legis.wi.gov.