This family-friendly, informative event reflects the club's mission, via education and exposure, to encourage interest in birds and to promote habitat conservation and restoration efforts.

"Wings of Spring" will take place at City Hall (222 Lewis St.) and along the White Kinnickinnic Pathway, rain or shine.

As a Wisconsin Bird City, the City of River Falls allows the St. Croix Valley Bird Club use of these two spots for the "Wings of Spring" celebration. Parking is available in the City Hall lot on Lewis Street or at Heritage Parking Lot on Maple Street.

"Wings of Spring"is also a World Migratory Bird Day celebration. This year's theme is: "Protect Birds: Be the Solution to Plastic Pollution".

The theme this year highlights the impacts of plastic pollution on birds, and the importance of adopting an eco-friendly lifestyle. The St. Croix Valley Bird club says that making changes individually and within communities, can help combat plastic pollution. Attending families will receive reusable shopping bags with the St. Croix Valley Bird Club logo (supplies limited)

New this year, Mei Mei's Cookies & Creamery will sell cookies, coffee, hot chocolate, and lemonade.

Schedule:

• 8-9:30 a.m. Early Bird Hike along the Kinnickinnic White Pathway

• 9:30-10 a.m.: Children's Story Time w/Heather Williams of Fox Den Books

• 10:15-10:30 a.m. Skit about the perils of plastic by the Mann Valley 4H group

• 11 a.m. to noon Program — Birder and photographer Brian Collins

Ongoing, 10 a.m. to noon:

• Live Bird Banding Demonstration by Carpenter Nature Center Volunteers

• Silent Auction (returning this year)

• Clay Egg Creations by Jennifer King of Kinni Clayworks

• Children's Crafts

• Environmental Partners & Displays