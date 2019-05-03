Talley travels the nation on a mission to give every student hope and empower them to give hope to others. Through the “Smile Movement,” he shares personal stories of overcoming ridicule to change the trend of bullying in schools and make the world a better place. Talley just released a book called "Secret’s Anonymous" that brings you into the stories of real students who have shared their secrets due to hearing the message that proclaims “You are loved” and “You are not alone.” The book provides answers and knowledge that will give everyone comfort and hope.

The assemblies are brought to New Richmond through Wisconsin/ Northern Michigan Youth Alive. Youth Alive strives to provide schools with dynamic speakers and assemblies that exemplify the belief that every student matters.

For more information regarding Terrence Talley visit terrencetalley.com.