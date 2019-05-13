River City Chorale to celebrate 10 seasons with Gala Concert

The community is invited and encouraged to attend the event in support of the organization's choirs that include over 200 Hudson, St. Croix Valley and Twin Cities residents.

The gala event will feature a delicious buffet dinner and a live auction with several unique local items and experiences being offered.

One of the highlights of the evening will be a concert by the River City Chorale Ensemble Singers, the Chorale's auditioned choir.

In August 2014, Andy Haase, the Artistic Director and Conductor of the River City Chorale's choirs, formed the Ensemble Singers. The 40 members of the group perform challenging and diverse choral music in their concerts held throughout the year. The Ensemble Singers have also performed at area churches, in the Chorale's annual Christmas concert and have held three joint performances with the Hudson High School Chamber Choir.

The gala concert will include: Paul Rardin's "My Spirit is Uncaged," a musical interpretation of Walt Whitman's famous poem, "Leaves of Grass;" the first movement of John Rutter's "Gloria," the Georgian folk song "Suliko" arranged by Brent Wells; the Beatles classic "The Long and Winding Road," arranged by Paul Langford; Brandon Boyd's arrangement of the spiritual, "Hold On;" and other selections.

Doors to the event open at 6 p.m., with the concert at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner and auction.

Gala tickets are $50 per person. Information on purchasing tickets for the event, as well as on the River City Chorale, its choirs and its activities can be found at therivercitychorale.org.