Lee family excited for new home

"We have just been so overwhelmed with gratitude to not only have been selected by Habitat, but to also be joining the Baldwin community. It is such a relief to know we will be leaving apartment life behind soon," said Amanda Lee. "It has been great so far making decisions about things like cabinets and child safety measures and such. Things have been moving quickly, but we've been doing everything we can to keep up."

The "groundbreaking" ceremony for the home recycle took place on April 26. The Lee family began their partnership with St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity on March 22, 2019. Upon partnering with the organization, the family quickly put in their "sweat equity" hours, which are required of all families that have been selected to receive a Habitat home.

"We completed our initial sweat equity hours volunteering at the ReStore in Roberts. We spent a lot of time cleaning appliances to prepare them for sale. For my husband and I, it also meant spending this time working with one another, which has been so enjoyable," Lee said.

Since the Baldwin home is not a new build, but rather a home recycle, the "groundbreaking" ceremony was a little different. Instead of shovels, the Lee's were given a tour of the existing home and plans were quickly made.

"Our goal is for our children to begin the school year in Baldwin. I dream of the days when my children can play in their very own yard and we can wrap up evenings around a bonfire. Sometimes it's the little things in life that offer the most contentment," Lee said.