Pea Soup Days committee reveals first Medallion Hunt clue
Starting Wednesday, May 15, the Somerset Pea Soup Days Committee will begin posting clues for its annual Pea Soup Days Medallion Hunt on its website (peasoupdays.com), Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as in the New Richmond News.
Each clue will be released at 9 a.m. each Wednesday leading up to Pea Soup Days. All participants in the medallion hunt will need a Pea Soup Days button in order to take part in the hunt, which can be purchased for $2.
The first clue for the 2019 Medallion Hunt is as follows:
Oh where, oh where could the medallion be?
I hope it's not too far away from me.
Its hiding so I got to read the clues
So I can find it before the Eichten's do.
Clue one isn't much fun unless you're a troll.
Where in town would you find James Hetfield and George Carlin on a stroll?