Pea Soup Days committee reveals first Medallion Hunt clue

Each clue will be released at 9 a.m. each Wednesday leading up to Pea Soup Days. All participants in the medallion hunt will need a Pea Soup Days button in order to take part in the hunt, which can be purchased for $2.

The first clue for the 2019 Medallion Hunt is as follows:

Oh where, oh where could the medallion be?

I hope it's not too far away from me.

Its hiding so I got to read the clues

So I can find it before the Eichten's do.

Clue one isn't much fun unless you're a troll.

Where in town would you find James Hetfield and George Carlin on a stroll?