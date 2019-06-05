Pea Soup Days committee reveals Medallion Hunt Clue #4

Each clue will be released at 9 a.m. each Wednesday leading up to Pea Soup Days. All participants in the medallion hunt will need a Pea Soup Days button in order to take part in the hunt, which can be purchased for $2.

The fourth clue for the 2019 Medallion Hunt is as follows:

Near a pond is where our next chapter starts

Walk toward the road and mind your street smarts

Right or left, let education be your guide

The medallion waits, covered in Spartan Pride.

Lordy Lordy where should I go next?

Some music may help those that feel vexed.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have a popular track

That debuted on the radio 27 years back.

Clue 3

What a great week ahead to kick off the summer.

Don't miss the fireworks on Friday for that would be a bummer.

If you are on the north side of town you went the wrong way.

There are playgrounds nearby where the kids gather to play.

If you tie yourself up in all the wrong places,

Get yourself in line and cover all your bases.

Is it under or over? Is it up or is it down?

The medallion hunt can make you look like a clown.

Clue 2

Now that you are wondering "Where should I look?"

There is no map of the treasure or story in a book.

Get outside and explore the village with the prize in your mind.

Use every street, sidewalk and trails that may wind.

To start off on the right track, let's not waste time east of the river,

And you shouldn't climb any trees for you might get a sliver.

So enjoy the weather as you stroll through town.

Leave no stone unturned as you guzzle pea soup down!

Clue 1

Oh where, oh where could the medallion be?

I hope it's not too far away from me.

Its hiding so I got to read the clues

So I can find it before the Eicthen's do.

Clue one isn't much fun unless you're a troll.

Where in town would you find James Hetfield and George Carlin on a stroll?