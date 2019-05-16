Search
    County departments honor fallen at Law Enforcement Memorial

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 2:50 p.m.
    Sarah Glaze speaks to the audience about the importance of addressing mental health in law enforcement during the St. Croix County Law Enforcement Memorial on May 15. Glaze’s husband Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze died in the line of duty, and now she is working to create good out of the tragedy. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 3
    Members of the combined law enforcement color guard retired the flag at the end of the St. Croix County Law Enforcement Memorial on Wednesday, May 15 at Hudson High School. The ceremony honored officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2018. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 3
    Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems welcomes the audience to the St. Croix County Law Enforcement Memorial honoring those fallen in the line of duty. Willems said the day not only honors those officers, but their loved ones as well. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 3

    Law enforcement from various departments and community members gathered together Wednesday, May 15 at Hudson High School to honor law enforcement as part of the annual St. Croix County Law Enforcement Memorial.

    The ceremony paid tribute to the 144 officers killed in the line of duty in 2018.

    Also recognized were the three St. Croix County officers killed in the area's history — Harold O. Harris of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in 1904, Clarence Erickson of the Hudson Police Department in 1953, and Lee Murphy of St. Croix County Highway Patrol in 1955 from injuries received in 1953. Murphy's death was only recently recognized as being killed in the line of duty.

    Law enforcement members from around the county spent 25 minutes listing off all the names of those who had fallen.

    Hudson Police Chief Geoff Willems said it is not only the officers that should be remembered, but their families, friends and neighbors as well whose lives were shattered.

    "Each of those people had people that cared for them," Willems said.

    Sarah Glaze, widow of Rusk County Deputy Dan Glaze, spoke about her mission to create good out of tragedy.

    Glaze said law enforcement is not a job, but a calling and a lifestyle, for both the officer and the family. Even knowing his outcome, Glaze said she believes her husband would still answer that calling.

    "He was all in," she said. "He was born to do the job, and quite frankly he was darn good at it."

    Glaze is working to bridge the gap between law enforcement and mental health.

    "We need to teach those who protect us how to take care of themselves," Glaze said.

    She asked that people support law enforcement members and families not only in times of trouble or in a memorial week, but every day.

    "As members of law enforcement we need you to support each other by allowing each other to be human," she said.

    North Hudson Police Chief Mark Richert furhter spoke to the toll the profession takes. He cited statistics from Blue HELP that show more officers died by suicide in 2018 than in the line of duty.

    He asked any officers who are struggling to reach out to someone.

    "You are not expected to go it alone," he said. "We all need support."

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7858
