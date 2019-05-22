Third annual K-9 classic raises money despite dog sled conditions
A handful of hearty souls and their K-9 counterparts braved less than ideal conditions Saturday morning to show their support for the New Richmond Police Department's K-9 team by participating in the third annual K-9 Classic. Although it is unclear how many of the two-legged and four-legged teams actually completed the 2-mile run/walk, their financial donations, $20 per person or $30 per family, were certainly warmly appreciated by the department. Four-legged participants definitely got the best deal of the day tail-wagging away with assorted dog treats and their choice of a dog toy.