Third annual K-9 classic raises money despite dog sled conditions

Lisa Webb and her black lab Mavis did not let the wind and chilly temps deter them from participating in the NRPD’s third annual K-9 Classic fundraiser Saturday, May 18, at Cyclone Park. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia

Finn convinced his owner Nathan Westmoreland that it would be worth getting blown all over the place and then soaked Saturday morning at the annual K-9 Classic if it benefited Storm and the NRPD K-9 unit. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia

Jan Rivard (left) and Aimee Flatten (right) decked out Chienne (held), Santana (left) and Bauer (right) in their best red, white and blue sweaters and bandannas for the NRPD’s third annual K-9 Classic fundraiser Saturday, May 18 at Cyclone Park. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia

A handful of hearty souls and their K-9 counterparts braved less than ideal conditions Saturday morning to show their support for the New Richmond Police Department's K-9 team by participating in the third annual K-9 Classic. Although it is unclear how many of the two-legged and four-legged teams actually completed the 2-mile run/walk, their financial donations, $20 per person or $30 per family, were certainly warmly appreciated by the department. Four-legged participants definitely got the best deal of the day tail-wagging away with assorted dog treats and their choice of a dog toy.