Roberts Royal Ambassadors announce 2019 candidates

For more information about Good Neighbor Days, visit robertslionsclub.com/gnd.

The following are profiles for each candidate:

Emma Knospe

Parents: Jenny and Jeremy Knospe

Age: 16

Siblings: Anna and Everett Knospe

Interests in and out of school: I enjoy keeping myself busy and involved in the community. I enjoy competition dancing, singing in the SCC choir and show choir, performing in musicals, and Forensics. I am also extremely passionate in my occupation of working as an Assistant Dance Teacher at St Croix Valley Dance Academy, being an assistant teacher at Kids Care, and being a first grade Sunday school teacher.

Good Neighbor Days memories: Good Neighbor Days are some of my greatest memories. As a child, the highlight of my summers were always riding on the rides with my best friends, being a part of the Kiddy Parade every year, and of course getting to see all the princesses.

Future plans: I would like to continue my passion for teaching and working with young kids by majoring in elementary education and minoring in early childhood education at UW-River Falls, and hopefully become an elementary teacher in the future. I also hope to continue my passion for dance and performing by being a dance teacher as well.

Abbi Hauschildt

Parents: Candi Phernetton and Chad Hauschildt

Age: 16

Siblings: Nicholas Phernetton (6)

Interests in and out of school:

My interests in school would have to be mathematics, Foods, German, and of course the dance team. My interests outside of school are pretty limited, but I love dancing and archery. I also like baking every once in a while.

Good Neighbor Days memories: The memories I have from Good Neighbor Days is the chicken meals, playing on the playground with all the other kids, the tractor pull, demo derbies, and watching all the firetrucks and royalty go by in the parade.

Future plans: My plans for the future are to hopefully make it into Juilliard. I have a long way to go, but if I don't get in I'll either find another dance college to go to or become a veterinarian.