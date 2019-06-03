Pea Soup Days kicks off June 6

"People can expect mostly the same events as other years, as the committee feels we have a well-rounded event that has a little something for all, two nights of music, exceptional fireworks display Friday eve," said Pea Soup Days committee member David Bracht. "Because of First National Community Bank's 100-year anniversary they have donated extra money and we are using it for an even 'more intense' versus longer fireworks show ... it will be a highlight. The carnival will be selling unlimited wristbands Friday eve, the softball tourney starts Friday eve, food vendors. And the parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday."

Along with the softball tournament, carnival and food vendors, Pea Soup Days will also feature a cornhole/bean bag tournament and a special Somerset Lions Club Bingo event at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

"The 5K run at OSI Thursday eve is a good kick off to Pea Soup Days activities. The pancake breakfast at the fire hall Saturday and Sunday is a crown participation event! Community-wide garage sale runs all weekend," Bracht said.

In addition, the Pea Soup Days committee is running its annual medallion hunt, with clues being released online at peasoupdays.com and at newrichmond-news.com at 9 a.m. every Wednesday leading up to the festival.

"We have two new, very creative medallion hiders and clue writers this year in Cory Lindenberg and Taylor Germain. Knowing those two it should be interesting. The winner will receive $250 cash from the Somerset Lions Club," Bracht said.

This year's event will feature music by Paisan and the Family Brass on Friday, Sunday's Regret on Saturday and Contraband on Sunday.

"Sunday's Regret is always a hit. Sitting on the hill watching the softball tournament all weekend is very relaxing, the parade Saturday is always a hit as well," Bracht said. "Meeting your old friends is also another reason to come out, because they will all be there."

For more information, visit www.peasoupdays.com.