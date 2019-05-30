Coming together for a cause

"Relay For Life started in St. Croix County as a combined Relay. At some point, it had grown so much that New Richmond and Hudson decided to split into two. We wanted to bring back the excitement of Relay and come together as one united front in the fight against cancer," said Relay publicity chair Jill Lyksett.

The theme for this year's event is Candyland and will feature the tagline "A Cure Never Tasted So Sweet!"

"We'll have lots of Candyland Themed decorations including a life-sized Candyland game board. Other than the move to St. Croix Central High School, we haven't really made any big changes, but we have tried to infuse a little extra excitement this year with some new ideas and people on our committee," Lyksett said. "We wanted to keep the traditions formed over many years alive, but show how excited we are for the change in venue, joining New Richmond and Hudson and to show that we are as committed as ever to fight this terrible disease."

According to Lyksett, almost 2 million people were diagnosed with cancer in 2018, which is what makes events like the Relay for Life so important. Not only does the event raise money for cancer research, but it brings people together to support one another and those who have lost loved ones to the disease.

"We want to welcome everyone because just about everyone has been touched by cancer in one way or another. Ask any survivor and they will tell you that the American Cancer Society is doing wonderful things in the fight against cancer and Relay For Life is a huge part of that fundraising. There are treatments that are saving lives today that weren't available just a few years ago," Lyksett said. "In addition, the American Cancer Society provides rides to treatments, hotel stays for those getting treatment far from home, makes wigs and other accessories available, 24-hour telephone and online help...the list goes on and on. And dollars raised locally stay local!"

This year's honorary co-chairs are Julie Peterson of Roberts — who's son, Caleb, was the honorary co-chair in 2013 and lost his battle with cancer in 2014 — and Beverly Marion of Hudson — a cancer survivor currently going through treatments.

"All we ask is that you come and check it out. There are games, food, live music, a silent auction, and it's free, it's fun, and it's family-friendly. I always feel that if I can just get people in the gate, they will fall in love with our Relay For Life event just like I did. I was hooked the first year I attended. Come see and feel for yourself!" Lyksett said.

As of May 23, a total of 22 teams have signed up for the Relay and raised just over $21,000.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Friday, June 7

Noon — Campsite set-up

2 p.m. — Relay unofficial start

6 p.m. — Opening ceremony

• Welcome - Ronda Bierbrauer, Relay Event Lead

• American Cancer Society Thank You - Laura Born, Staff Partner

• Invocation

• American Legion Honor Guard

• National Anthem - Shyann Erickson

• Honorary Co-Chair - Julie Peterson

• Survivor and Caregiver Lap

• Linking the Years of Survivorship

• Survivor Reception sponsored by the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin

10 p.m. — Luminaria ceremony

• Honorary Co-Chair: Beverly Marion

• "Why We Relay" Committee Stories

• Survivor and Caregiver Lap with candles

• Reading of the Rolls

Saturday, June 8

12:30 p.m. — Awards and closing ceremony, Relay total announced