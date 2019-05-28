Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Honoring our veterans

    By Jordan Willi on May 28, 2019 at 1:59 p.m.
    American Legion Post 80 member Bob Peirson stands tall in spite of the rain that came down most of the morning on Monday, May 27, during the New Richmond Memorial Day services. Submitted photo1 / 12
    Members of the New Richmond/St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 and the New Richmond American Legion Post 80 stood along the Knowles Avenue Bridge on Monday, May 27, as part of their Memorial Day services. Submitted photo2 / 12
    Hammond/Roberts American Legion Post 432 Auxiliary honored four veterans with Quilts of Valor at the Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 27, in Hammond. Pictured are (from left) George Calcagno, Louis Moegenburg, Donald Rode and James Gullixson. Quilts were made by the Auxiliary. Submitted photo3 / 12
    The Somerset American Legion Post 111 hosted a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 27, at St. Anne’s Church cemetery. Photo courtesy of Meili Engebretson4 / 12
    Members of the New Richmond/St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 and the New Richmond American Legion Post 80 held a Memorial Day service at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery on Monday, May 27, as part of a full day of services. Submitted photo 5 / 12
    A rainy day didn’t deter members of New Richmond/St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 and the New Richmond American Legion Post 80 from holding services at several cemeteries and other locations throughout New Richmond and the surrounding areas on Monday, May 27. Submitted photo6 / 12
    Standing in the heavy rain was only a small discomfort for members of New Richmond/St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 and the New Richmond American Legion Post 80 as they honored those who had not made it home on Memorial Day. Submitted photo7 / 12
    A 21-gun salute was performed during Memorial Day services in New Richmond on Monday, May 27. Submitted photo8 / 12
    Earl Fatherly, Chris Boardman, Rochelle Kelly and Ruthie Freyman took part in throwing wreaths off the Apple River bridge in Somerset as part of Post 111’s Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 27. Photo courtesy of Meili Engebretson9 / 12
    Members of the New Richmond Boy Scout Troops salute the American flag during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 27. Submitted photo10 / 12
    Members of the New Richmond Boy Scout Troops attended several of the Memorial Day services on Monday, May 27. Submitted photo11 / 12
    The rain followed Somerset American Legion Post 111 throughout its Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 27, which includes stops at St. Anne’s Church, the Apple River bridge, Veterans Park and Hillside Cemetery. Photo courtesy of Meili Engebretson12 / 12

    The New Richmond VFW and American Legion, along with the Hammond/Roberts and Somerset American Legions, took part in Memorial Day services on Monday, May 27, throughout their communities.

    Explore related topics:communityeventsMemorial Daynew richmondHammondRobertsservices
    Jordan Willi
    Jordan Willi is a reporter for the New Richmond News. Previously, he worked as a sports reporter at the Worthington Daily Globe in Worthington, Minnesota. He also interned at the Hudson Star Observer for two summers and contributed to the Bison Illustrated sports magazine at North Dakota State University.
    jwilli@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7847