Honoring our veterans

American Legion Post 80 member Bob Peirson stands tall in spite of the rain that came down most of the morning on Monday, May 27, during the New Richmond Memorial Day services. Submitted photo 1 / 12

Members of the New Richmond/St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 and the New Richmond American Legion Post 80 stood along the Knowles Avenue Bridge on Monday, May 27, as part of their Memorial Day services. Submitted photo 2 / 12

Hammond/Roberts American Legion Post 432 Auxiliary honored four veterans with Quilts of Valor at the Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 27, in Hammond. Pictured are (from left) George Calcagno, Louis Moegenburg, Donald Rode and James Gullixson. Quilts were made by the Auxiliary. Submitted photo 3 / 12

The Somerset American Legion Post 111 hosted a Memorial Day observance on Monday, May 27, at St. Anne’s Church cemetery. Photo courtesy of Meili Engebretson 4 / 12

Members of the New Richmond/St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 and the New Richmond American Legion Post 80 held a Memorial Day service at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery on Monday, May 27, as part of a full day of services. Submitted photo 5 / 12

A rainy day didn’t deter members of New Richmond/St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 and the New Richmond American Legion Post 80 from holding services at several cemeteries and other locations throughout New Richmond and the surrounding areas on Monday, May 27. Submitted photo 6 / 12

Standing in the heavy rain was only a small discomfort for members of New Richmond/St. Croix County VFW Post 10818 and the New Richmond American Legion Post 80 as they honored those who had not made it home on Memorial Day. Submitted photo 7 / 12

A 21-gun salute was performed during Memorial Day services in New Richmond on Monday, May 27. Submitted photo 8 / 12

Earl Fatherly, Chris Boardman, Rochelle Kelly and Ruthie Freyman took part in throwing wreaths off the Apple River bridge in Somerset as part of Post 111’s Memorial Day observances on Monday, May 27. Photo courtesy of Meili Engebretson 9 / 12

Members of the New Richmond Boy Scout Troops salute the American flag during a Memorial Day service on Monday, May 27. Submitted photo 10 / 12

Members of the New Richmond Boy Scout Troops attended several of the Memorial Day services on Monday, May 27. Submitted photo 11 / 12