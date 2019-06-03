Search
    Pizzi recognized with 2019 Good Neighbor Award

    By Tom Lindfors Today at 6:33 a.m.
    It was hard to tell just how well kept a secret Thursday night's announcement of Chuck Pizzi as the 2019 Good Neighbor of the Year was, but judging from the cheers and ovation, it was long overdue.

    Lions Club President Jackie Cody reminded a tent packed with community members, many of whom know Pizzi in one capacity or another, of his years of dedicated service to the village of Roberts.

    Pizzi has been a member of the Lions Club for 44 years and is currently serving as the Club Secretary. He has served as a trustee on the Village Board for 16 years and is Vice-President of the Warren Cemetery Association. He volunteers at the food shelter and it was noted, has snow-plowed every street in the village during one snow storm or another. Chuck and his wife Shaon have five sons and eight grandchildren.

