Pizzi recognized with 2019 Good Neighbor Award

Liam Myer won a dolphin nearly as big as he was at the carnival Thursday night at Good Neighbor Days in Roberts. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 15

The St. Croix Central High School Band entertained folks while they enjoyed the Community Appreciation Dinner as part of Good Neighbor Days festivities in the village of Roberts Thursday evening. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 15

Members of the St. Croix Central Blue Lighting Little League team posed for a photo before their game Thursday night at Good Neighbor Days in Roberts. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 15

Members of the Roberts Royal Ambassadors made an appearance at the Good Neighbor Days Community Appreciation Dinner Thursday night. (Back, from left): Liz Brandvold, Ellie Fraser, Morgan Siler; and (front) Kierra Lay. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 15

Lions Club President Jackie Cody (right) and incoming president Mike Odden presented Chuck Pizzi (center) with the 2019 Good Neighbor of the Year Award at the Community Appreciation Dinner Thursday night at Good Neighbor Days in Roberts. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 15

Members of the Roberts Ribbon Reapers 4-H Club performed during the Community Appreciation Dinner as part of Good Neighbor Days festivities in Roberts Thursday evening. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 15

Corn dog? Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 15

Kaysi (left) and Brinley Guffy (right) got their dizzy on at the carnival Thursday night at Good Neighbor Days in Roberts. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 15

Good Neighbor of the Year award winner Chuck Pizzi shared the moment with his family Thursday night. (Back, from left): Janelle Pizzi, Mike Pizzi, Jeff Pizzi; (middle) Brooklynn Pizzi, Sharon Pizzi, Ally Pizzi, Chris Pizzi, Liz Pizzi, (infant) Kaydence Pizzi; (front) Chuck Pizzi, Braden Pizzi. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 15

Lions Club members (from left) Dan Helmueller and Don Cody took a break behind the scenes from their duties at the Community Appreciation Dinner as part of Good Neighbor Days festivities in Roberts Thursday evening. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 15

If you had a sweet tooth, Good Neighbor Days was the place to be Thursday night, May 30 in the village of Roberts. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 15

Too much of a good loud thing at Good Neighbor Days in Roberts Thursday evening. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 15

Community members filled the tent to enjoy the spread provided by Citizens State Bank at the Appreciation Dinner Thursday night as part of the Roberts Lions Club Good Neighbor Days celebration. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 15

Little Leaguer Issac Meyer was next on deck for his Baldwin team Thursday night at Good Neighbor Days in Roberts. Tom Lindfors / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 15