Past Roberts Royal Ambassadors from 2018 and the newly crowned 2019 Royal Ambassadors came together to close out the 2019 pageant on Saturday, June 1, in the St. Croix Central gymnasium. Pictured are 2019 royalty co-Royal Ambassadors Emma Knospe and Abbi Hauschildt, 2019 Junior Royalty Caleb Lay and Kalea Loomis, as well as 2018 royalty Liz Brandvold, Morgan Siler, Ellie Fraser, Lilianna Rustand and Keirra Lay. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9

The 2019 Roberts Royal Ambassador candidates — Emma Knospe and Abbi Hauschildt — opened the 2019 pageant with a dance routine. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9

Roberts Royal Ambassador candidate Abbi Hauschildt performed a dance routine as part of her personal presentation for the assembled crowd and judges. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9

Outgoing Roberts Royal Ambassadors Liz Brandvold, Morgan Siler, Ellie Fraser, Lilianna Rustand and Keirra Lay gave their farewell speeches during the 2019 pageant following a year spending time with their fellow royal court members. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9

Members of the 2018 Roberts Royal Court performed a dance routine with the 2019 Royal Ambassador candidates during the 2019 Roberts Royal Ambassador Pageant on Saturday, June 1. Picture are: 2019 candidates Emma Knospe and Abbi Hauschildt as well as 2018 royalty Liz Brandvold, Morgan Siler, Ellie Fraser, Lilianna Rustand and Keirra Lay. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 9

This year, the title of Roberts Royal Ambassador will be shared by Emma Knospe (right) and Abbi Hauschildt. In addition to being a co-Royal Ambassador, Hauschildt was named Miss Congeniality. The pair were crowned along with the junior royalty, during the Roberts Royal Ambassador Pageant on Saturday, June 1, in the SCC Elementary gymnasium. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9

The 2019 Roberts Junior Royal Ambassadors are Caleb Lay and Kalea Loomis. The pair were crowned during the 2019 Roberts Royal Ambassador Pageant on Saturday, June 1, in the SCC Elementary gym. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9