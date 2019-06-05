Peterson named SCC Relay Honorary Co-Chair

"My mother passed away from cancer in 1997, so we kind of knew about the American Cancer Society and Relay for Life then, but it wasn't until our son was diagnosed that we really became more aware of it and what exactly the American Cancer Society did," siad Peterson. "At that point, we thought we'd get more involved in the organization and Relay for Life specifically."

Since 2008, Peterson has been part of the Relay every year, and is a main committee chair for this year's St. Croix County Relay for Life, which will take place from Friday, June 7-Saturday, June 8, at the St. Croix Central High School track.

"I've really enjoyed being involved in the organization and Relay for Life. It is a very good resource and has helped us and other people we know more than we could have imagined," Peterson said. "Not only does being part of the Relay allows you to see all the people who have been affected by cancer, but it also shows you the culture of support that you don't really realize is there until you take part in something like this."

This year, Peterson will serve as one of the two honorary co-chairs for the Relay for Life and will speak at the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7.

"I was asked to speak by the committee and I'm a little nervous about it. But I'm also excited to share about our experiences," Peterson said. "I think a lot of people really enjoy the Relay because they enjoy the feeling of support and being together with people who share many of the same experiences when it comes to cancer."

This year, the Hudson and New Richmond Relays for Life will hold a single event under the banner of the St. Croix County Relay for Life. Although the change will make this year's event different than it has been in the past, it is also something Peterson and her family are looking forward to.

"Being able to combine the Relays into one, county-wide event is exciting. The newness of it will be fun, but we won't give up on the traditions that have made the separate Hudson and New Richmond events great," Peterson said. "Taking part and volunteering in this event is a way for me and my family to offer support to others like we received support when we were going through similar situations. We see it as part of our community service to do."