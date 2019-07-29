ProAct Golf Classic to support people with disabilities

The rolling fairways and mature trees of Southview Country Club are the setting for the 2018 ProAct Golf Classic, a charity event supporting people with disabilities served by ProAct.

"The course and activities really make for a fun event that caters to both the occasional and serious golfer," said ProAct President and CEO Steven Ditschler. "We are always encouraged by the support we receive from returning golfers, and those who are new to our annual event."

With facilities in Eagan, Red Wing, Shakopee and Zumbrota in Minnesota, and in Hudson, ProAct is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation which has served the needs of people with disabilities for more than 45 years.

The team tournament begins with lunch and registration in the late morning, followed by a shotgun start, skills contests and team prizes, before wrapping up with silent and live auctions and a gourmet dinner.

Subtle greens and close trees have helped define the nearly 100-year-old course, which for several years has served as the venue for ProAct's only annual fundraising event. Registration for the four-person scramble event runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with an early lunch starting at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon.

The cost is $150 per golfer, which includes lunch and dinner, a golf cart, use of the clubhouse and practice facilities. A portion of the tournament golf cost is tax-deductible, and a variety of sponsorship opportunities are available. The price for the dinner alone is $35. To register, please visit proactinc.org or contact Patty Carlson at 651-289-3149 or pcarlson@proactinc.org.