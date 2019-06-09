Search
    'Summer is finally here' and celebrated at Pea Soup Days

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 7:20 p.m.
    Tim Cahanes (left) and Chris Pope jokingly wondered when onion duty would be finished at the Somerset Boy Scouts Troop 144 food stand, where the festival's namesake pea soup is served. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 12
    2019 Pea Soup Days grand marshals Bryce and Beckhah Whitlock enjoyed waving to the crowd on Saturday, June 8 as they cruised in a convertible on the parade route. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 12
    Two bowls of piping hot pea soup served up from the Somerset Boy Scouts Troop 144 stand are ready for spoons to dip in. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 12
    Lylah Tabatt, 3, of New Richmond, knew exactly what colors she wanted in her new wacky hair style on Somerset Pea Soup Days on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 12
    The crowd lining Somerset's Spring Street stood in respect for the Somerset American Legion as they kicked off the 2019 Pea Soup Days parade on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 12
    The sunny, warm day on Saturday, June 8 brought out crowds of people lining Somerset's streets for Pea Soup Days. Youngsters waited for candy and waved to parade floats. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 12
    Somerset Lions Club members lead the 2019 Pea Soup Days parade down Spring Street on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 12
    DJ Rauch, 5, and Autumn Rauch, 7, were ready and waiting with candy bags in hand for the Somerset Pea Soup Days parade to begin on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 12
    Pacey Josephson, 5 (right) and Regan Emerson, 2, are escorted by Sandy Walczak on the carousel at the Somerset Pea Soup Days carnival on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 12
    Peter Leyden manned the Somerset Boys Scouts Troop 144 food stand at Village Park on Saturday, June 8. He wouldn't give up the secret ingredient for the festival's namesake pea soup, but did say it takes about 2.5 hours to make 20 gallons. He's been working the stand for about six years. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 12
    Sen. Patty Schachtner rode with members of the Somerset American Legion and Auxiliary on Saturday, June 8 in the Pea Soup Days parade. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia11 / 12
    This family of cousins waited with anticipation for the Pea Soup Days parade to begin on Saturday, June 8. (From left): Emma Girard, 3; Finnegan Hanson, 2; Owen Girard, 4; Lincoln Rihm, 4; Jack Rihm, 1; Dolores Madsen, 2; and Barnabas Madsen, 5. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia12 / 12

    Nothing embodies small-town America like a summer festival on a beautiful, warm day. Somerset Pea Soup Days, held June 7-9, had many offerings for visitors, including a pancake breakfast at the fire hall, a parade, carnival, bingo, live music, softball tourneys and of course, the Somerset Boy Scouts' famous festival namesake pea soup. While the secret ingredient yet remains a mystery, the thick, ham-laden pea soup was a hit with taste-testers.

    The town was alive with kids scurrying from ride to ride at the carnival, parents watching their kids scoop candy up at the parade, and people walking the town's streets greeting neighbors and friends. One woman was overheard saying, "It feels like summer is finally here."

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7881
