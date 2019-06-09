'Summer is finally here' and celebrated at Pea Soup Days

Tim Cahanes (left) and Chris Pope jokingly wondered when onion duty would be finished at the Somerset Boy Scouts Troop 144 food stand, where the festival's namesake pea soup is served. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 12

2019 Pea Soup Days grand marshals Bryce and Beckhah Whitlock enjoyed waving to the crowd on Saturday, June 8 as they cruised in a convertible on the parade route. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 12

Two bowls of piping hot pea soup served up from the Somerset Boy Scouts Troop 144 stand are ready for spoons to dip in. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 12

Lylah Tabatt, 3, of New Richmond, knew exactly what colors she wanted in her new wacky hair style on Somerset Pea Soup Days on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 12

The crowd lining Somerset's Spring Street stood in respect for the Somerset American Legion as they kicked off the 2019 Pea Soup Days parade on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 12

The sunny, warm day on Saturday, June 8 brought out crowds of people lining Somerset's streets for Pea Soup Days. Youngsters waited for candy and waved to parade floats. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 12

Somerset Lions Club members lead the 2019 Pea Soup Days parade down Spring Street on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 12

DJ Rauch, 5, and Autumn Rauch, 7, were ready and waiting with candy bags in hand for the Somerset Pea Soup Days parade to begin on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 12

Pacey Josephson, 5 (right) and Regan Emerson, 2, are escorted by Sandy Walczak on the carousel at the Somerset Pea Soup Days carnival on Saturday, June 8. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 12

Peter Leyden manned the Somerset Boys Scouts Troop 144 food stand at Village Park on Saturday, June 8. He wouldn't give up the secret ingredient for the festival's namesake pea soup, but did say it takes about 2.5 hours to make 20 gallons. He's been working the stand for about six years. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 12

Sen. Patty Schachtner rode with members of the Somerset American Legion and Auxiliary on Saturday, June 8 in the Pea Soup Days parade. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 12