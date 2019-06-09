'Summer is finally here' and celebrated at Pea Soup Days
Nothing embodies small-town America like a summer festival on a beautiful, warm day. Somerset Pea Soup Days, held June 7-9, had many offerings for visitors, including a pancake breakfast at the fire hall, a parade, carnival, bingo, live music, softball tourneys and of course, the Somerset Boy Scouts' famous festival namesake pea soup. While the secret ingredient yet remains a mystery, the thick, ham-laden pea soup was a hit with taste-testers.
The town was alive with kids scurrying from ride to ride at the carnival, parents watching their kids scoop candy up at the parade, and people walking the town's streets greeting neighbors and friends. One woman was overheard saying, "It feels like summer is finally here."