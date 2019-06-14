Author Allen Eskens to visit Friday Memorial Library

His books have been translated into 21 languages and his novel, "The Life We Bury," is in development for a feature film. Eskens grew up in the hills of central Missouri. He now lives with his wife, Joely, in greater Minnesota. For more information, contact the library at 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org.

Join us in the Council Chambers of the Civic Center, (156 E.First St.) on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. to welcome Allen Eskens to our community! Find out more about Eskens at alleneskens.com.