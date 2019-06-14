Author Allen Eskens to visit Friday Memorial Library
Friday Memorial Library is excited to host an author event with Allen Eskens on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m.
Eskens is the bestselling author of "The Life We Bury," "The Guise of Another," "The Heavens May Fall," "The Deep Dark Descending" and "The Shadows We Hide." His sixth book, "Nothing More Dangerous," will be released on Nov. 12, 2019.
His books have been translated into 21 languages and his novel, "The Life We Bury," is in development for a feature film. Eskens grew up in the hills of central Missouri. He now lives with his wife, Joely, in greater Minnesota. For more information, contact the library at 715-243-0431 or visit newrichmondlibrary.org.
Join us in the Council Chambers of the Civic Center, (156 E.First St.) on Thursday, June 20, at 6 p.m. to welcome Allen Eskens to our community! Find out more about Eskens at alleneskens.com.