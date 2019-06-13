New Richmond Library project: What do you want in a library?

"This summer, we will be working on a variety of community conversations as we move into the building project. It is going to be a three-part series of presentations from StudioGC," said interim library director Jennifer Rickard. "The first conversation with the community will help us determine what people want from the library."

The first event will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 in Glover Park, next to the library. The event will begin with food, socialization and activities, followed by a presentation at 5 p.m. in the city council chambers across the street at the Civic Center. According to Rickard, the StudioGC team will provide an overview of how the library compares to others as well as opportunities of additional library services in a larger space. Following the presentation, attendees will be asked to share their ideas and feedback. If you are unable to attend this session, it will be recorded and materials will be available at newrichmondlibrary.org.

"While we are still reviewing previous reports and updating information, we are kind of starting from square one by providing the community with that information so that we are keeping the process transparent and keeping everyone on the same page. We are starting the process over to make sure it is complete," Rickard said.

The second community meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 24, time to be determined.

"The meeting will help us evaluate the two spaces, between the current property at Glover Park or the Arch Avenue property. The goal of this phase of the process is to determine the location and, following that, we will start the design phase. Up until that point, we are just looking at the big picture of what the libraries can do and what we can offer back to the community with the space we have," Rickard said.

According to City Administrator/Utilities Manager Mike Darrow, the third meeting will take place toward the end of August. Darrow hopes the city will have a recommendation on the site at that time.

"I think the one thing that we collectively know is the importance of a community library. That's why we are starting with asking community members what they want the library to do. We want to take the two sites we have for the library and compare and contrast the pros and cons of both sites based on the information we get from the community," Darrow said. "That's what the meeting in July will be. We are hoping that will be an interactive process and allow people to see what the library could be like in both locations given what the community would like to see in their library. Then we hope to make a recommendation for the new site in late summer, early fall."

Although there are restrictions on what can be constructed at both potential locations, the determining factor will be what the community sees as important for the library to have and offer.

"Library services continue to increase and change and evolve with technology, of course, and just with times and the demands of the community. We are continually evaluating what we can do and want to inform the community of what services a library can provide with the additional space," Rickard said.

According to Darrow, the city and the library board started library project evaluation process in March. Darrow also said the city has a shovel marked with the year 2020 on it in the council chambers to symbolize the expectation of a groundbreaking in 2020.

"Typically, there is a construction process of a couple years and we would hope that once the site is selected and approved — if it is approved by the council — that the very vigorous fundraising campaign would be concluded. We are looking at this as a structural or a phased approach where we have funds to begin the project as far as the soft costs," Darrow said. "And that could potentially start later this year or in 2020. While all of the design, architectural and feasibility parts of the project are moving along, we are creating — through grants and donations — additional funds to fund the physical construction as well."

Darrow said the first meeting will be broadcast on cable access and possibly on Facebook Live. Community members can also reach out to Jennifer Rickard at jenniferr@newrichmondlibrary.org or Mike Darrow at mdarrow@newrichmondwi.gov; or any of the library board members if they have any further questions or suggestions.

To stay up to speed with the building project, follow the Friday Memorial Library or City of New Richmond Facebook pages. All project information can also be found at newrichmondlibrary.org.