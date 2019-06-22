Consider sponsoring a child for SCC 'Shop With A Cop' event

As part of the program, local law enforcement officers volunteer their time to shop with a child for new outfits, new shoes and other basic items like socks and underwear. This will help the children get their school year off to a good start. Children will pair up with an officer for a ride to Walmart in New Richmond to do their shopping.

In 2017, community members and businesses within St. Croix County sponsored $6,200, allowing 45 children to go shopping. In 2018, the sponsorship rose to $9,200, which allowed 66 children the chance to shop with a cop.

This year, the association is hoping to get sponsorships of more than $12,000 in order to help approximately 100 children in St. Croix County.

To learn more about the St. Croix County Deputies Benevolent Association, like the group's Facebook page (Saint Croix County Deputies Benevolent Association). The association asks that you consider sponsoring a child this year. Sponsorships are open until the end of July.